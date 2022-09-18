Atlantic League Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Lancaster
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|35
|30
|.538
|9
|Staten Island
|30
|36
|.454
|14½
|Long Island
|28
|38
|.424
|16½
|York
|25
|41
|.379
|19½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|43
|23
|.625
|—
|Lexington
|33
|33
|.500
|10
|High Point
|32
|34
|.485
|11
|Kentucky
|32
|34
|.485
|11
|Charleston
|27
|39
|.409
|16
___
Kentucky 8, Lexington 6, 1st game
Lexington 12, Kentucky 9, 2nd game
Lancaster 9, Southern Maryland 0
Staten Island 6, Long Island 5
High Point 8, York 6
Charleston 5, Gastonia 4
Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 1
York 9, High Point 3
Lexington 20, Kentucky 9
Long Island 7, Staten Island 5
Gastonia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.