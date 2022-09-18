Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 9:04 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
y-Lancaster 44 21 .677
x-Southern Maryland 35 30 .538 9
Staten Island 30 36 .454 14½
Long Island 28 38 .424 16½
York 25 41 .379 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 43 23 .625
Lexington 33 33 .500 10
High Point 32 34 .485 11
Kentucky 32 34 .485 11
Charleston 27 39 .409 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 8, Lexington 6, 1st game

Lexington 12, Kentucky 9, 2nd game

Lancaster 9, Southern Maryland 0

Staten Island 6, Long Island 5

High Point 8, York 6

Charleston 5, Gastonia 4

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 1

York 9, High Point 3

Lexington 20, Kentucky 9

Long Island 7, Staten Island 5

Gastonia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

