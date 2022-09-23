Atlantic League Playoffs

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
At A GlanceAll Times EDT(x-if necessary)Semifinal(Best-of-5)Freedom DivisionSouthern Maryland 1, Lancaster 1

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Southern Maryland 1, Lancaster 1

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Liberty Division
High Point 1, Gastonia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4

Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Friday, Sept. 30: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Saturday, Oct. 1: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

