Atlantic League Playoffs

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 11:18 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Southen Maryland 7, Lancaster 3

Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Liberty Division
Gastonia 2, High Point 1

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4

Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia 8, High Point 2

Saturday, Sept. 24: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Friday, Sept. 30: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Saturday, Oct. 1: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

