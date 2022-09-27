Atlantic League Playoffs

At A GlanceAll Times EDT(x-if necessary)Semifinal(Best-of-5)Freedom DivisionLancaster 3, Southern Maryland 2
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Freedom Division
|Lancaster 3, Southern Maryland 2
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7
Friday, Sept. 23: Southen Maryland 7, Lancaster 3
Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster 15, Southen Maryland 5
Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster 10, Southen Maryland 2
|Liberty Division
|High Point 3, Gastonia 2
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1
Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4
Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia 8, High Point 2
Saturday, Sept. 24: High Point 6, Gastonia 1
Sunday, Sept. 25: High Point 8, Gastonia 7
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Lancaster vs. High Point
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30: High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 1: High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 2: High Point at Lancaster, 4 p.m.
