Atlantic League Playoffs

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 11:45 am
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDT(x-if necessary)Semifinal(Best-of-5)Freedom DivisionLancaster 3, Southern Maryland 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Southen Maryland 7, Lancaster 3

At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Lancaster 3, Southern Maryland 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Southen Maryland 7, Lancaster 3

Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster 15, Southen Maryland 5

Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster 10, Southen Maryland 2

Liberty Division
High Point 3, Gastonia 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4

Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia 8, High Point 2

Saturday, Sept. 24: High Point 6, Gastonia 1

Sunday, Sept. 25: High Point 8, Gastonia 7

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Lancaster vs. High Point

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 1: High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 2: High Point at Lancaster, 4 p.m.

