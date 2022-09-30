Atlantic League Playoffs

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 11:05 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Lancaster 3, Southern Maryland 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Southen Maryland 7, Lancaster 3

Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster 15, Southen Maryland 5

Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster 10, Southen Maryland 2

Liberty Division
High Point 3, Gastonia 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4

Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia 8, High Point 2

Saturday, Sept. 24: High Point 6, Gastonia 1

Sunday, Sept. 25: High Point 8, Gastonia 7

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Lancaster 2, High Point 0

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lancaster 6, High Point 2

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lancaster 11, High Point 6

Friday, Sept. 30: High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 1: High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 2: High Point at Lancaster, 4 p.m.

