Atlantic League Playoffs

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 12:03 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Southern Maryland vs. Lancaster

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Liberty Division
High Point vs. Gastonia

Tuesday, Sept. 20: High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 24: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Friday, Sept. 30: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Saturday, Oct. 1: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

