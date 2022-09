Wednesday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 7-5.

