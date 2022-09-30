Austin looks to end road losing streak in matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-14-7, 11th in the Western Conference) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +127, Austin FC +183, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Austin visits the Vancouver Whitecaps aiming to stop a three-game road losing streak.

The Whitecaps are 10-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have a -21 goal differential, scoring 33 goals while giving up 54.

Austin is 10-8-6 in Western Conference games. Austin has scored 60 goals while allowing 45 for a +15 goal differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Maximiliano Urruti has scored nine goals for Austin. Diego Fagundez has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Austin: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Deiber Caicedo (injured).

Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

