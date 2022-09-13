Austin takes losing streak into match with Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (11-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -111, Real Salt Lake +256, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Austin looks to end a three-game slide when it takes on Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake (11-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -111, Real Salt Lake +256, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin looks to end a three-game slide when it takes on Real Salt Lake.

Austin is 9-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 9-1-1 record in games it scores more than two goals.

RSL is 9-7-7 in conference games. RSL has a 4-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. RSL won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Sergio Cordova has eight goals and one assist for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

RSL: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Moussa Djitte (injured).

RSL: Danny Musovski (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.