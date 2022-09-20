AUTO RACING: Two champs eliminated as NASCAR heads to Texas

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA)

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 334 laps, 500 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won from the pole position.

Last race: Chris Buescher gave RFK Racing, a team long-owned by Jack Roush that added Brad Keselowski as a co-owner this year, its first victory in a points-paying Cup race in over five years by winning the night race at Bristol..

Fast facts: Buescher became the 19th different winner in NASCAR’s top series this season, matching a record accomplished four other times, and the third straight non-playoff participant to win in the postseason. … 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) and Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were eliminated as the playoffs move to the next round. … Chase Elliott leads Joey Logano by 15 points, Ross Chastain by 20 and defending series champ Kyle Larson by 21.

Next race: Oct. 2, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., qualifying, 11:05 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting 10th.

Last race: Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps at Bristol to win his third consecutive race and series-best sixth this year.

Fast facts: Gragson enter the first race of the playoffs as the top seed while A.J. Allmendinger won his second consecutive regular season title. … Gragson leads Ty Gibbs by 13 points, Justin Allgaier by 18 and Allmendinger by 19 heading into the Round of 12. … Ryan Sieg claimed the last spot in the postseason by five points over Landon Cassill, who finished 35th.

Next race: Oct. 1, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ty Majeski pulled away from Zane Smith on a restart with 12 laps to go at Bristol and earned his first career victory — and in berth in the championship finale at Phoenix in November.

Next race: Oct. 1, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Points leader Max Verstappen won after starting seventh in Italy — his fifth consecutive victory and 11th in 16 races this season — and moved within striking distance of his second consecutive season championship

Next race: Oct. 2, Marina Bay, Singapore.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Outgoing champion Alex Palou won at Laguna Seca and Will Power finished third in the season finale to beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for the season championship by 16 points. It’s the second title for Power, who also won in 2014, and the 17th for the Penske organization.

Next race: Next season.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Austin Prock won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car on Pennsylvania.

Next event: Sept. 23-25, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Sept. 23, Rossburg, Ohio, and Sept. 24, Hartford, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.