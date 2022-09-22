Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 0 11 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Diaz dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Dubón cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .210

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 7 2 0 5 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Henderson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Santander dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Vavra lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Hays lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Stowers rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Odor 2b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .197 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219

Houston 000 000 000_0 2 1 Baltimore 020 000 00x_2 7 0

E_Tucker (3). LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Mullins (31). RBIs_Odor 2 (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Baltimore 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 0; Baltimore 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Stowers. GIDP_Rutschman.

DP_Houston 1 (Peña, Bregman, Mancini).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 17-4 6 6 2 2 0 4 93 1.82 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.05 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.45

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish, W, 4-7 8 2-3 2 0 0 0 10 100 4.65 Bautista, S, 15-16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:37. A_16,417 (45,971).

