Baltimore 2, Houston 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|0
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Vavra lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Hays lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.197
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x_2
|7
|0
E_Tucker (3). LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Mullins (31). RBIs_Odor 2 (46).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Baltimore 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 0; Baltimore 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Stowers. GIDP_Rutschman.
DP_Houston 1 (Peña, Bregman, Mancini).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 17-4
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|93
|1.82
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.05
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 4-7
|8
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|100
|4.65
|Bautista, S, 15-16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.71
Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:37. A_16,417 (45,971).
