Sports News

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 9:59 pm
Houston

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 29 2 7 2
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Henderson 3b 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Santander dh 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 0
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Vavra lf 3 1 1 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 0 0 0 0
Diaz dh 3 0 0 0 Stowers rf 3 0 1 0
Dubón cf 3 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 2
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 000 0
Baltimore 020 000 00x 2

E_Tucker (3). DP_Houston 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Mullins (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander L,17-4 6 6 2 2 0 4
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Bradish W,4-7 8 2-3 2 0 0 0 10
Bautista S,15-16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:37. A_16,417 (45,971).

Top Stories