Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Houston
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Tucker (3). DP_Houston 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Mullins (31).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander L,17-4
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish W,4-7
|8
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Bautista S,15-16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:37. A_16,417 (45,971).
