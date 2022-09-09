Trending:
Baltimore 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

Boston

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 27 3 5 2
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 3 0
Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 Rutschman c 3 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 3 2 Santander dh 3 1 0 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Henderson ss 3 0 2 2
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 0
Refsnyder pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Stowers rf 2 0 0 0
Wong c 3 1 1 0
McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0
Boston 002 000 000 2
Baltimore 000 003 00x 3

E_Tate (2). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (35), Wong (1), Henderson (3). HR_Bogaerts (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Bello L,1-5 5 1-3 3 3 3 4 7
Ort BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Voth 4 5 2 2 2 5
Hall 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Reed W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez H,23 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Baker H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Tate S,4-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Voth pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Barnes (Urías). WP_Ort.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, James Hoye; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:29. A_16,451 (45,971).

Top Stories