Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Boston
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|2
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Henderson ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
E_Tate (2). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (35), Wong (1), Henderson (3). HR_Bogaerts (13).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bello L,1-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Ort BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hall
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reed W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez H,23
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baker H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate S,4-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Voth pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Barnes (Urías). WP_Ort.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, James Hoye; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:29. A_16,451 (45,971).
