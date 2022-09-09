Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:53 pm
1 min read
      

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
2
9
2
4
6

Pham lf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.271

READ MORE
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 9 2 4 6
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .286
Bogaerts ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .318
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .274
1-Refsnyder pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Wong c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .211
a-McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .355
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 5 2 6 8
Mullins cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .263
Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Santander dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .253
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Henderson ss 3 0 2 2 1 1 .306
Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Stowers rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .227
Boston 002 000 000_2 9 0
Baltimore 000 003 00x_3 5 1

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Tate (2). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (35), Wong (1), Henderson (3). HR_Bogaerts (13), off Voth. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (65), Henderson 2 (4). CS_Mullins (9).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Hernández, McGuire, Story, Devers 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Odor 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Casas. GIDP_Bogaerts, Hernández.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bello, L, 1-5 5 1-3 3 3 3 4 7 87 5.79
Ort, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.33
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 2.70
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.58
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 4 5 2 2 2 5 88 2.82
Hall 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 30 11.37
Reed, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Pérez, H, 23 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.48
Baker, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.19
Tate, S, 4-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Ort 3-3, Hall 1-0, Reed 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Barnes (Urías). WP_Ort.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, James Hoye; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:29. A_16,451 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories