Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
2
9
2
4
6
Pham lf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.271
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.318
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|1-Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Wong c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|2
|6
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Henderson ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.306
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Boston
|002
|000
|000_2
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|00x_3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Tate (2). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (35), Wong (1), Henderson (3). HR_Bogaerts (13), off Voth. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (65), Henderson 2 (4). CS_Mullins (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Hernández, McGuire, Story, Devers 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Odor 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Casas. GIDP_Bogaerts, Hernández.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 1-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|87
|5.79
|Ort, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.33
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.70
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.58
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|88
|2.82
|Hall
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|11.37
|Reed, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Pérez, H, 23
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.48
|Baker, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.19
|Tate, S, 4-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Ort 3-3, Hall 1-0, Reed 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Barnes (Urías). WP_Ort.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, James Hoye; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:29. A_16,451 (45,971).
