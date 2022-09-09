Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 9 2 4 6 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .286 Bogaerts ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .318 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .274 1-Refsnyder pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Wong c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .211 a-McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .355

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 5 2 6 8 Mullins cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .263 Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .255 Santander dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .253 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Henderson ss 3 0 2 2 1 1 .306 Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Stowers rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .227

Boston 002 000 000_2 9 0 Baltimore 000 003 00x_3 5 1

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Tate (2). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (35), Wong (1), Henderson (3). HR_Bogaerts (13), off Voth. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (65), Henderson 2 (4). CS_Mullins (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Hernández, McGuire, Story, Devers 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Odor 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Casas. GIDP_Bogaerts, Hernández.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bello, L, 1-5 5 1-3 3 3 3 4 7 87 5.79 Ort, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.33 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 2.70 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.58

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 4 5 2 2 2 5 88 2.82 Hall 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 30 11.37 Reed, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Pérez, H, 23 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.48 Baker, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.19 Tate, S, 4-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Ort 3-3, Hall 1-0, Reed 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Barnes (Urías). WP_Ort.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, James Hoye; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:29. A_16,451 (45,971).

