Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 9:07 pm
Baltimore

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 29 0 2 0
Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 Kwan lf 3 0 0 0
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 1 1 1 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0
Henderson ss 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 Miller dh 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Vavra lf 3 0 0 0 Palacios ph 1 0 0 0
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Maile c 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 200 100 000 3
Cleveland 000 000 000 0

E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), Santander (24), Mountcastle (19). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish W,3-5 7 2 0 0 3 5
Pérez H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bautista S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Bieber L,8-8 7 6 3 3 1 11
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).

