Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

3

7

3

1

13 Mullins cf

4

1

1

1

0

1

.264 READ MORE

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 1 13 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247 Henderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .204 Vavra lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .229 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 4 9 Kwan lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .285 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .302 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183 a-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198

Baltimore 200 100 000_3 7 2 Cleveland 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-flied out for Hedges in the 7th.

E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), off Bieber; Santander (24), off Bieber; Mountcastle (19), off Bieber. RBIs_Mullins (50), Santander (74), Mountcastle (67). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Ramírez, Naylor). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish, W, 3-5 7 2 0 0 3 5 94 5.17 Pérez, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.55 Bautista, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.53

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 8-8 7 6 3 3 1 11 104 3.06 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.72 Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.91

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.