Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 9:07 pm
Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
3
7
3
1
13

Mullins cf
4
1
1
1
0
1
.264

Totals 34 3 7 3 1 13
Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247
Henderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .204
Vavra lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .229
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 4 9
Kwan lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .285
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .302
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183
a-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Baltimore 200 100 000_3 7 2
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-flied out for Hedges in the 7th.

E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), off Bieber; Santander (24), off Bieber; Mountcastle (19), off Bieber. RBIs_Mullins (50), Santander (74), Mountcastle (67). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Ramírez, Naylor). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish, W, 3-5 7 2 0 0 3 5 94 5.17
Pérez, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.55
Bautista, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.53
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 8-8 7 6 3 3 1 11 104 3.06
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.72
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.91

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).

Top Stories