Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 3 4 9 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Rutschman c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .254 Santander dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .247 Henderson 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .304 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .247 Stowers lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 8 3 2 5 Thomas cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Meneses rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .329 Voit 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246 García 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .290 Cruz dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 a-Palacios ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194 b-Adams ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Call lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Abrams ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Pineda c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vargas 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .325

Baltimore 100 120 000_4 11 2 Washington 102 000 000_3 8 2

a-walked for Cruz in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 7th.

E_Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). LOB_Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B_Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR_Mountcastle (22), off Harvey. RBIs_Henderson (5), Mountcastle (79), Hays (55), García 2 (36), Voit (14). SB_Mullins (31), Vargas (3). CS_Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 8 (Urías, Henderson, Mateo, Santander 3, Mullins 2); Washington 5 (Cruz, Voit, Meneses, Call 2). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; Washington 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Santander, Hays, Mullins, García. GIDP_Mullins.

DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, Voit).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, W, 7-5 5 8 3 3 1 1 82 3.34 Tate, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.59 Pérez, H, 24 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.41 Bautista, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.60

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Abbott 3 5 2 2 3 3 72 4.37 Harvey, L, 1-1 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1 27 3.26 Machado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.12 Weems 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 6.18 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.63 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.60 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.83

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0, Harvey 2-1, Machado 2-0. HBP_Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP_Harvey, Weems. PB_Pineda (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:18. A_31,679 (41,339).

