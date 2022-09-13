Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Baltimore
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|4
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.247
|Henderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Stowers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Meneses rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Cruz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Palacios ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|b-Adams ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Pineda c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Baltimore
|100
|120
|000_4
|11
|2
|Washington
|102
|000
|000_3
|8
|2
a-walked for Cruz in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 7th.
E_Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). LOB_Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B_Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR_Mountcastle (22), off Harvey. RBIs_Henderson (5), Mountcastle (79), Hays (55), García 2 (36), Voit (14). SB_Mullins (31), Vargas (3). CS_Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 8 (Urías, Henderson, Mateo, Santander 3, Mullins 2); Washington 5 (Cruz, Voit, Meneses, Call 2). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; Washington 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Santander, Hays, Mullins, García. GIDP_Mullins.
DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, Voit).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 7-5
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|82
|3.34
|Tate, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.59
|Pérez, H, 24
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.41
|Bautista, S, 13-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.60
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|72
|4.37
|Harvey, L, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|3.26
|Machado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.12
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.18
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.63
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.60
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0, Harvey 2-1, Machado 2-0. HBP_Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP_Harvey, Weems. PB_Pineda (2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:18. A_31,679 (41,339).
