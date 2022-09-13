Trending:
Baltimore 4, Washington 3

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:39 pm
Baltimore

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 3 Totals 36 3 8 3
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 5 1 1 0
Rutschman c 4 1 2 0 Meneses rf 5 1 2 0
Santander dh 5 0 0 0 Voit 1b 5 0 1 1
Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 1 García 2b 4 0 1 2
Henderson 3b 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 1 0 0 0
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 Palacios ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Stowers lf 4 0 1 0 Adams ph-dh 1 0 0 0
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Call lf 4 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 1 2 1 Abrams ss 4 0 1 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Pineda c 4 0 0 0
Vargas 3b 3 1 2 0
Baltimore 100 120 000 4
Washington 102 000 000 3

E_Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B_Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR_Mountcastle (22). SB_Mullins (31), Vargas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer W,7-5 5 8 3 3 1 1
Tate H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez H,24 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bautista S,13-14 1 0 0 0 1 2
Washington
Abbott 3 5 2 2 3 3
Harvey L,1-1 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1
Machado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Weems 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kremer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP_Harvey, Weems.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:18. A_31,679 (41,339).

