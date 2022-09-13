Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Baltimore
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Meneses rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Henderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Palacios ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adams ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pineda c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Baltimore
|100
|120
|000
|—
|4
|Washington
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B_Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR_Mountcastle (22). SB_Mullins (31), Vargas (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer W,7-5
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Tate H,15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez H,24
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista S,13-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abbott
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Harvey L,1-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Machado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Kremer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP_Harvey, Weems.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:18. A_31,679 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.