Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Baltimore Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 11 3 Totals 36 3 8 3 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 5 1 1 0 Rutschman c 4 1 2 0 Meneses rf 5 1 2 0 Santander dh 5 0 0 0 Voit 1b 5 0 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 1 García 2b 4 0 1 2 Henderson 3b 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 1 0 0 0 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 Palacios ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Stowers lf 4 0 1 0 Adams ph-dh 1 0 0 0 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Call lf 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 2 1 Abrams ss 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Pineda c 4 0 0 0 Vargas 3b 3 1 2 0

Baltimore 100 120 000 — 4 Washington 102 000 000 — 3

E_Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B_Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR_Mountcastle (22). SB_Mullins (31), Vargas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Kremer W,7-5 5 8 3 3 1 1 Tate H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pérez H,24 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bautista S,13-14 1 0 0 0 1 2

Washington Abbott 3 5 2 2 3 3 Harvey L,1-1 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1 Machado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Weems 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kremer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP_Harvey, Weems.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:18. A_31,679 (41,339).

