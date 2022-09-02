Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Oakland
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Tate p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muntcastle dh-1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henderson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|03x
|—
|5
DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). S_Urías (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sears
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Acevedo L,3-3
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Baker
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate W,3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:46. A_13,558 (45,971).
