Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:15 pm
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 5 9 5
Kemp lf 4 0 1 2 Tate p-p 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 McKenna cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Brown rf 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 3 1 0 0
Langeliers dh 4 0 0 0 Muntcastle dh-1b 3 1 2 1
Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0
D.Garcia 1b 3 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Bride 2b 3 0 1 0 Mullins ph-cf 0 1 0 0
Allen ss 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 1 0
Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 Rutschman ph 0 0 0 1
Mateo ss 4 0 1 2
Henderson 2b 4 1 2 0
Chirinos c 4 1 1 1
Oakland 000 020 000 2
Baltimore 002 000 03x 5

DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). S_Urías (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Sears 6 6 2 2 1 5
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 2
Acevedo L,3-3 1-3 2 3 3 3 0
Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Kremer 6 5 2 2 1 6
Baker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tate W,3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:46. A_13,558 (45,971).

