Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Oakland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

2

6

2

1

8 Kemp lf

4

0

1

2

0

0

.226 READ MORE

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 1 8 Kemp lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .226 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Brown rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Langeliers dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .221 D.Garcia 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Bride 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 5 4 7 Tate p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McKenna cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Santander rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Mountcastle dh-1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .246 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Mullins ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .264 Hays lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 b-Rutschman ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .244 Mateo ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .227 Henderson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .417 Chirinos c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .183

Oakland 000 020 000_2 6 0 Baltimore 002 000 03x_5 9 0

a-intentionally walked for Aguilar in the 8th. b-walked for Hays in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). RBIs_Kemp 2 (34), Chirinos (20), Mountcastle (68), Rutschman (26), Mateo 2 (45). S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Murphy, Kemp); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Chirinos, McKenna). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Santander. LIDP_Stevenson. GIDP_Machín, Mateo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, D.Garcia); Baltimore 2 (Aguilar; Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears 6 6 2 2 1 5 81 2.63 Snead 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.91 Acevedo, L, 3-3 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 15 3.64 Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 12.27

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer 6 5 2 2 1 6 94 3.22 Baker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.09 Tate, W, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.64

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0. IBB_off Acevedo (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:46. A_13,558 (45,971).

