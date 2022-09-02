Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|D.Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|7
|
|Tate p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McKenna cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle dh-1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Rutschman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Henderson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000_2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|03x_5
|9
|0
a-intentionally walked for Aguilar in the 8th. b-walked for Hays in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). RBIs_Kemp 2 (34), Chirinos (20), Mountcastle (68), Rutschman (26), Mateo 2 (45). S_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Murphy, Kemp); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Chirinos, McKenna). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Santander. LIDP_Stevenson. GIDP_Machín, Mateo.
DP_Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, D.Garcia); Baltimore 2 (Aguilar; Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|81
|2.63
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.91
|Acevedo, L, 3-3
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|15
|3.64
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.22
|Baker
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.09
|Tate, W, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.64
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0. IBB_off Acevedo (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:46. A_13,558 (45,971).
