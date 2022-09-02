Trending:
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
6
2
1
8

Kemp lf
4
0
1
2
0
0
.226

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 8
Kemp lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .226
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Brown rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224
Langeliers dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .221
D.Garcia 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .306
Bride 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 4 7
Tate p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McKenna cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Santander rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255
Mountcastle dh-1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .246
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Mullins ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .264
Hays lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
b-Rutschman ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .244
Mateo ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .227
Henderson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .417
Chirinos c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .183
Oakland 000 020 000_2 6 0
Baltimore 002 000 03x_5 9 0

a-intentionally walked for Aguilar in the 8th. b-walked for Hays in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). RBIs_Kemp 2 (34), Chirinos (20), Mountcastle (68), Rutschman (26), Mateo 2 (45). S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Murphy, Kemp); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Chirinos, McKenna). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Santander. LIDP_Stevenson. GIDP_Machín, Mateo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, D.Garcia); Baltimore 2 (Aguilar; Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sears 6 6 2 2 1 5 81 2.63
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.91
Acevedo, L, 3-3 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 15 3.64
Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 12.27
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer 6 5 2 2 1 6 94 3.22
Baker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.09
Tate, W, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.64

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0. IBB_off Acevedo (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:46. A_13,558 (45,971).

Top Stories