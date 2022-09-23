Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Houston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

29

0

4

0

2

6 Altuve 2b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.297 READ MORE

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 4 0 2 6 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Alvarez lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .301 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .187

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 9 6 2 8 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .262 Rutschman c 3 2 3 2 1 0 .258 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .246 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Henderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .184 1-Stowers pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .246 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249 Vavra 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Mateo ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220

Houston 000 000 000_0 4 1 Baltimore 000 100 50x_6 9 0

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_Neris (1). LOB_Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR_Rutschman (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (40), Vavra (9), Mullins 2 (57), Mountcastle (81). SB_Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). CS_Mateo (9). S_Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Baltimore 2 (Henderson 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; Baltimore 4 for 6.

GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, L, 13-8 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 6 94 3.88 Abreu 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.03 Neris 0 4 4 3 0 0 14 3.73 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 2.79 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.62

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, W, 8-5 9 4 0 0 2 6 106 3.07

Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Smith 2-1. PB_Rutschman (1).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:40. A_22,833 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.