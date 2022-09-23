Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
0
4
0
2
6
Altuve 2b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.297
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|1-Stowers pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Vavra 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|50x_6
|9
|0
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
E_Neris (1). LOB_Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR_Rutschman (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (40), Vavra (9), Mullins 2 (57), Mountcastle (81). SB_Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). CS_Mateo (9). S_Mateo.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Baltimore 2 (Henderson 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; Baltimore 4 for 6.
GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 13-8
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.88
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.03
|Neris
|0
|
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3.73
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.79
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.62
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 8-5
|9
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|106
|3.07
Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Smith 2-1. PB_Rutschman (1).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:40. A_22,833 (45,971).
