Baltimore 6, Houston 0

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:04 pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 2 6
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Alvarez lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .301
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 6 2 8
Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .262
Rutschman c 3 2 3 2 1 0 .258
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .246
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Henderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .184
1-Stowers pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .246
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249
Vavra 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Mateo ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Houston 000 000 000_0 4 1
Baltimore 000 100 50x_6 9 0

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_Neris (1). LOB_Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR_Rutschman (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (40), Vavra (9), Mullins 2 (57), Mountcastle (81). SB_Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). CS_Mateo (9). S_Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Baltimore 2 (Henderson 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; Baltimore 4 for 6.

GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, L, 13-8 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 6 94 3.88
Abreu 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.03
Neris 0 4 4 3 0 0 14 3.73
Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 2.79
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.62
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer, W, 8-5 9 4 0 0 2 6 106 3.07

Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Smith 2-1. PB_Rutschman (1).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:40. A_22,833 (45,971).

Top Stories