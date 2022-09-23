Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Houston
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stowers pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vavra 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|50x
|—
|6
E_Neris (1). DP_Houston 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR_Rutschman (12). SB_Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). S_Mateo (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy L,13-8
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris
|0
|
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer W,8-5
|9
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:40. A_22,833 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.