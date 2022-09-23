Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Houston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 32 6 9 6 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Rutschman c 3 2 3 2 Alvarez lf 2 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 Henderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 Stowers pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 Vavra 2b 4 1 1 1 Mateo ss 2 0 1 0

Houston 000 000 000 — 0 Baltimore 000 100 50x — 6

E_Neris (1). DP_Houston 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR_Rutschman (12). SB_Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). S_Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy L,13-8 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 6 Abreu 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Neris 0 4 4 3 0 0 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Kremer W,8-5 9 4 0 0 2 6

Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:40. A_22,833 (45,971).

