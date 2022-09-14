Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Baltimore
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra pr-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins ph-cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Henderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|410
|—
|6
|Washington
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
E_Hernández (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Washington 4. 2B_Hays (32), Henderson (5), Adams (3). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Mateo (13), Adams (4), Voit (7).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth W,0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Pérez H,25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Thompson L,1-1 BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Machado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Corbin (Mountcastle). WP_Voth.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:53. A_32,497 (41,339).
