Sports News

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:15 pm
Baltimore

Washington

Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 31 2 4 2
Hays lf 5 0 1 0 Thomas rf 4 0 0 0
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 Meneses 1b 3 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 4 1 1 1
Urías 2b 4 1 1 0 Hernández lf 4 0 1 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0
Vavra pr-dh 1 1 1 0 Call cf 3 0 0 0
McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0
Mullins ph-cf 2 2 2 0 Adams c 3 1 2 1
Henderson 3b 4 1 2 4
Mateo ss 4 1 1 1
Baltimore 010 000 410 6
Washington 001 100 000 2

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Washington 4. 2B_Hays (32), Henderson (5), Adams (3). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Mateo (13), Adams (4), Voit (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells 4 2 2 2 0 4
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Voth W,0-0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Pérez H,25 1 1 0 0 0 0
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Corbin 6 4 1 1 0 4
Thompson L,1-1 BS,1-2 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Machado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Espino 1 3 1 1 0 2
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Corbin (Mountcastle). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53. A_32,497 (41,339).

