Baltimore 6, Washington 2

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 5 2 6
Hays lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .251
Urías 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .143
1-Vavra pr-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .255
McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .241
a-Mullins ph-cf 2 2 2 0 0 0 .265
Henderson 3b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .320
Mateo ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 7
Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Meneses 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .322
García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287
Voit dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Hernández lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Call cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Adams c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .200
Baltimore 010 000 410_6 11 0
Washington 001 100 000_2 4 1

a-singled for McKenna in the 7th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Washington 4. 2B_Hays (32), Henderson (5), Adams (3). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Mateo (13), off Thompson; Adams (4), off Wells; Voit (7), off Wells. RBIs_Henderson 4 (9), Mateo (47), Adams (7), Voit (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Hays, Mateo 2); Washington 3 (Vargas, Voit, García). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Henderson, Mountcastle, Call.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells 4 2 2 2 0 4 50 3.93
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.82
Voth, W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 10.13
Pérez, H, 25 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.38
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 6 4 1 1 0 4 92 6.11
Thompson, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2 1-3 4 4 4 1 0 19 2.93
Machado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.07
Espino 1 3 1 1 0 2 17 4.28
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.90

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Mountcastle). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53. A_32,497 (41,339).

Top Stories