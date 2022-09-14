Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 5 2 6 Hays lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .251 Urías 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .143 1-Vavra pr-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .255 McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .241 a-Mullins ph-cf 2 2 2 0 0 0 .265 Henderson 3b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .320 Mateo ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 2 7 Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Meneses 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .322 García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287 Voit dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Hernández lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Call cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Adams c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .200

Baltimore 010 000 410_6 11 0 Washington 001 100 000_2 4 1

a-singled for McKenna in the 7th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Washington 4. 2B_Hays (32), Henderson (5), Adams (3). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Mateo (13), off Thompson; Adams (4), off Wells; Voit (7), off Wells. RBIs_Henderson 4 (9), Mateo (47), Adams (7), Voit (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Hays, Mateo 2); Washington 3 (Vargas, Voit, García). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Henderson, Mountcastle, Call.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells 4 2 2 2 0 4 50 3.93 Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.82 Voth, W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 10.13 Pérez, H, 25 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.38 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 4 1 1 0 4 92 6.11 Thompson, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2 1-3 4 4 4 1 0 19 2.93 Machado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.07 Espino 1 3 1 1 0 2 17 4.28 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.90

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Mountcastle). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53. A_32,497 (41,339).

