Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
11
5
2
6
Hays lf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.249
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.322
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Adams c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|410_6
|11
|0
|Washington
|001
|100
|000_2
|4
|1
a-singled for McKenna in the 7th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
E_Hernández (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Washington 4. 2B_Hays (32), Henderson (5), Adams (3). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Mateo (13), off Thompson; Adams (4), off Wells; Voit (7), off Wells. RBIs_Henderson 4 (9), Mateo (47), Adams (7), Voit (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Hays, Mateo 2); Washington 3 (Vargas, Voit, García). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Washington 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Henderson, Mountcastle, Call.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|50
|3.93
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.82
|Voth, W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|10.13
|Pérez, H, 25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.38
|Reed
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|92
|6.11
|Thompson, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|2.93
|Machado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.07
|Espino
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.28
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.90
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Mountcastle). WP_Voth.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:53. A_32,497 (41,339).
