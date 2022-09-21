Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
1
3
1
0
6

Greene cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.247

READ MORE
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 0 6
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
W.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Carpenter rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .275
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
H.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 9 8 5 8
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .260
Rutschman dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .254
Henderson ss-3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .324
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Vavra 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .279
1-Mateo pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Stowers rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .246
Urías 3b-2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .240
Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .179
Detroit 000 000 100_1 3 1
Baltimore 003 002 03x_8 9 0

1-ran for Vavra in the 8th.

E_H.Castro (13). LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), off Lyles; Stowers (2), off Manning. RBIs_Carpenter (10), Rutschman 2 (38), Henderson (15), Mountcastle (80), Stowers 3 (7), Chirinos (21). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Baltimore 2 (Hays, Henderson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Baltimore 5 for 10.

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

GIDP_Candelario.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Mountcastle).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, L, 2-3 5 1-3 4 5 3 5 4 102 3.43
Norris 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 4.30
Foley 1 5 3 3 0 1 28 3.65
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 11-11 9 3 1 1 0 6 94 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories