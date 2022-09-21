Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
3
1
0
6
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.247
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|6
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|W.Castro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|5
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Henderson ss-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stowers rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Urías 3b-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.240
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.179
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|002
|03x_8
|9
|0
1-ran for Vavra in the 8th.
E_H.Castro (13). LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), off Lyles; Stowers (2), off Manning. RBIs_Carpenter (10), Rutschman 2 (38), Henderson (15), Mountcastle (80), Stowers 3 (7), Chirinos (21). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Baltimore 2 (Hays, Henderson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Baltimore 5 for 10.
GIDP_Candelario.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|102
|3.43
|Norris
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.30
|Foley
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|3.65
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 11-11
|9
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|94
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).
