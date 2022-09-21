Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 0 6 Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 W.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Carpenter rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .275 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 H.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 9 8 5 8 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Rutschman dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .254 Henderson ss-3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .324 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .243 Vavra 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .279 1-Mateo pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Stowers rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .246 Urías 3b-2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .240 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .179

Detroit 000 000 100_1 3 1 Baltimore 003 002 03x_8 9 0

1-ran for Vavra in the 8th.

E_H.Castro (13). LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), off Lyles; Stowers (2), off Manning. RBIs_Carpenter (10), Rutschman 2 (38), Henderson (15), Mountcastle (80), Stowers 3 (7), Chirinos (21). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Baltimore 2 (Hays, Henderson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Baltimore 5 for 10.

GIDP_Candelario.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Mountcastle).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning, L, 2-3 5 1-3 4 5 3 5 4 102 3.43 Norris 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 4.30 Foley 1 5 3 3 0 1 28 3.65

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 11-11 9 3 1 1 0 6 94 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).

