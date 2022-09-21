Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Detroit
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|W.Castro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Henderson ss-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|002
|03x
|—
|8
E_H.Castro (13). DP_Detroit 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), Stowers (2). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle (7).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|Norris
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Foley
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,11-11
|9
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).
Copyright
