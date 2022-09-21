Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and...

READ MORE

Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 9 8
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Rutschman dh 5 1 1 2
W.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 Henderson ss-3b 5 0 2 1
Carpenter rf 3 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Vavra 2b 2 1 1 0
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Mateo pr-ss 0 1 0 0
H.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Stowers rf 4 2 2 3
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b-2b 1 1 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1
Detroit 000 000 100 1
Baltimore 003 002 03x 8

E_H.Castro (13). DP_Detroit 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), Stowers (2). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Manning L,2-3 5 1-3 4 5 3 5 4
Norris 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Foley 1 5 3 3 0 1
Baltimore
Lyles W,11-11 9 3 1 1 0 6

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories