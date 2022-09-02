Barcelona closes deal with defender Marcos Alonso

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona sealed the signing of left back Marcos Alonso on Friday. Alonso terminated his contract with Chelsea before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday and was free to sign with another club. Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($49.7 million). “I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” Alonso... READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona sealed the signing of left back Marcos Alonso on Friday.

Alonso terminated his contract with Chelsea before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday and was free to sign with another club.

Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($49.7 million).

“I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” Alonso said. “And now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça.”

Alonso, whose father played for Barcelona from 1982-87, spent six seasons with Chelsea. He began his career with Real Madrid before playing in England and Italy.

Alonso is the seventh signing by Barcelona in this transfer window.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.