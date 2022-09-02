Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
79
52
.603
_
_
6-4
L-1
45-20
34-32

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 52 .603 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-20 34-32
Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6 +1½ 8-2 W-3 42-23 30-34
Toronto 71 59 .546 _ 6-4 W-1 38-29 33-30
Baltimore 70 61 .534 9 7-3 W-3 38-24 32-37
Boston 65 68 .489 15 5-5 W-3 33-34 32-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 68 62 .523 _ _ 4-6 L-3 33-28 35-34
Minnesota 67 62 .519 ½ 5-5 L-1 40-29 27-33
Chicago 65 66 .496 3-7 W-2 32-35 33-31
Kansas City 53 79 .402 16 19 4-5 L-2 32-37 21-42
Detroit 50 81 .382 18½ 21½ 4-5 L-3 29-38 21-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 47 .641 _ _ 7-3 W-3 43-20 41-27
Seattle 74 58 .561 10½ +2 8-2 W-5 35-28 39-30
Texas 58 73 .443 26 13½ 3-7 L-6 28-38 30-35
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27 14½ 5-5 W-1 28-37 29-37
Oakland 49 84 .368 36 23½ 4-6 L-3 22-43 27-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 48 .639 _ _ 6-4 W-3 46-21 39-27
Atlanta 82 51 .617 3 +8½ 7-3 W-3 45-25 37-26
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 11 7-3 W-1 39-30 34-28
Miami 55 76 .420 29 17½ 3-7 L-5 26-38 29-38
Washington 45 87 .341 39½ 28 4-6 L-1 22-47 23-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _ _ 6-4 W-1 42-22 34-33
Milwaukee 69 61 .531 3 5-5 L-1 35-26 34-35
Chicago 56 75 .427 20 16½ 4-6 W-1 28-38 28-37
Cincinnati 52 78 .400 23½ 20 4-6 W-1 28-38 24-40
Pittsburgh 49 82 .374 27 23½ 2-8 L-2 26-37 23-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 90 40 .692 _ _ 6-4 L-2 45-16 45-24
San Diego 73 59 .553 18 _ 7-3 W-3 35-28 38-31
Arizona 62 68 .477 28 10 7-3 W-1 35-33 27-35
San Francisco 61 68 .473 28½ 10½ 2-8 L-7 34-32 27-36
Colorado 56 77 .421 35½ 17½ 3-7 L-3 36-32 20-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Boston 9, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

