Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 4, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
79
54
.594
_
_
4-6
L-3
45-20
34-34

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 54 .594 _ _ 4-6 L-3 45-20 34-34
Tampa Bay 74 57 .565 4 +1½ 8-2 W-5 44-23 30-34
Toronto 73 59 .553 _ 6-4 W-3 38-29 35-30
Baltimore 71 61 .538 2 7-3 W-4 39-24 32-37
Boston 66 68 .493 13½ 8 6-4 W-4 34-34 32-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 68 63 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-4 33-29 35-34
Minnesota 67 64 .511 1 5-5 L-3 40-29 27-35
Chicago 67 66 .504 2 5-5 W-4 34-35 33-31
Kansas City 54 80 .403 15½ 20 4-6 W-1 32-37 22-43
Detroit 51 82 .383 18 22½ 4-6 L-1 30-39 21-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 85 48 .639 _ _ 7-3 L-1 43-20 42-28
Seattle 75 58 .564 10 +1½ 8-2 W-6 35-28 40-30
Texas 58 74 .439 26½ 15 2-8 L-7 28-38 30-36
Los Angeles 58 75 .436 27 15½ 6-4 W-1 29-38 29-37
Oakland 49 85 .366 36½ 25 4-6 L-4 22-43 27-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 49 .634 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-22 39-27
Atlanta 83 51 .619 2 +9½ 7-3 W-4 46-25 37-26
Philadelphia 73 60 .549 11½ _ 5-5 L-2 39-30 34-30
Miami 55 77 .417 29 17½ 2-8 L-6 26-38 29-39
Washington 46 87 .346 38½ 27 5-5 W-1 22-47 24-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 78 55 .586 _ _ 7-3 W-3 44-22 34-33
Milwaukee 70 62 .530 5-5 W-1 35-26 35-36
Chicago 56 77 .421 22 17 3-7 L-2 28-38 28-39
Cincinnati 52 79 .397 25 20 4-6 L-1 28-39 24-40
Pittsburgh 49 84 .368 29 24 2-8 L-4 26-39 23-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 91 41 .689 _ _ 6-4 W-1 46-17 45-24
San Diego 74 60 .552 18 6-4 L-1 35-28 39-32
San Francisco 63 68 .481 27½ 9 3-7 W-2 36-32 27-36
Arizona 63 69 .477 28 7-3 L-1 36-34 27-35
Colorado 57 77 .425 35 16½ 3-7 W-1 36-32 21-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 12, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-9) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 10-5) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Colorado at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 3:45 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

