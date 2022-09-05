All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|80
|54
|.597
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|45-20
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|74
|58
|.561
|5
|+1
|7-3
|L-1
|44-24
|30-34
|Toronto
|73
|59
|.553
|6
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|38-29
|35-30
|Baltimore
|71
|62
|.534
|8½
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|39-25
|32-37
|Boston
|67
|68
|.496
|13½
|7½
|7-3
|W-5
|35-34
|32-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|64
|.515
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|33-30
|35-34
|Minnesota
|68
|64
|.515
|_
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|40-29
|28-35
|Chicago
|67
|67
|.500
|2
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|34-36
|33-31
|Kansas City
|55
|80
|.407
|14½
|19½
|5-5
|W-2
|32-37
|23-43
|Detroit
|51
|83
|.381
|18
|23
|4-6
|L-2
|30-40
|21-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|86
|48
|.642
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|43-20
|43-28
|Seattle
|76
|58
|.567
|10
|+2
|9-1
|W-7
|35-28
|41-30
|Texas
|58
|75
|.436
|27½
|15½
|2-8
|L-8
|28-38
|30-37
|Los Angeles
|58
|76
|.433
|28
|16
|6-4
|L-1
|29-39
|29-37
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|36½
|24½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-43
|28-42
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|46-23
|39-27
|Atlanta
|84
|51
|.622
|1
|+10½
|7-3
|W-5
|47-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|73
|61
|.545
|11½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|39-30
|34-31
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|29
|17½
|1-9
|L-7
|26-38
|29-40
|Washington
|47
|87
|.351
|37½
|26
|6-4
|W-2
|22-47
|25-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|79
|55
|.590
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|45-22
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|70
|63
|.526
|8½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-26
|35-37
|Chicago
|56
|78
|.418
|23
|17
|2-8
|L-3
|28-38
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|53
|79
|.402
|25
|19
|5-5
|W-1
|29-39
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|84
|.368
|29½
|23½
|2-8
|L-4
|26-39
|23-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|92
|41
|.692
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-17
|45-24
|San Diego
|74
|61
|.548
|19
|+½
|6-4
|L-2
|35-28
|39-33
|San Francisco
|64
|68
|.485
|27½
|8
|3-7
|W-3
|37-32
|27-36
|Arizona
|64
|69
|.481
|28
|8½
|8-2
|W-1
|37-34
|27-35
|Colorado
|57
|78
|.422
|36
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-32
|21-46
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 5, Baltimore 0
Boston 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Miami 1
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
