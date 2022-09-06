All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
81
54
.600
_
_
4-6
W-2
46-20
35-34
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|46-20
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|+1
|7-3
|W-2
|46-24
|30-34
|Toronto
|75
|59
|.560
|5½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|38-29
|37-30
|Baltimore
|71
|64
|.526
|10
|4½
|5-5
|L-3
|39-27
|32-37
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
|9½
|5-5
|L-2
|35-34
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|69
|64
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|33-30
|36-34
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|28-36
|Chicago
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-36
|34-31
|Kansas City
|55
|81
|.404
|15½
|21
|4-6
|L-1
|32-38
|23-43
|Detroit
|51
|84
|.378
|19
|24½
|3-7
|L-3
|30-40
|21-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|87
|48
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-20
|43-28
|Seattle
|76
|59
|.563
|11
|+½
|8-2
|L-1
|35-29
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|59
|76
|.437
|28
|16½
|7-3
|W-1
|30-39
|29-37
|Texas
|58
|76
|.433
|28½
|17
|1-9
|L-9
|28-38
|30-38
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|37
|25½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-43
|28-42
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|46-23
|39-28
|Atlanta
|84
|51
|.622
|½
|+10½
|7-3
|W-5
|47-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|73
|61
|.545
|11
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|39-30
|34-31
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|28½
|17½
|1-9
|L-7
|26-38
|29-40
|Washington
|48
|87
|.356
|36½
|25½
|6-4
|W-3
|22-47
|26-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|79
|56
|.585
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-23
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|71
|63
|.530
|7½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|35-26
|36-37
|Chicago
|56
|78
|.418
|22½
|17
|2-8
|L-3
|28-38
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|53
|79
|.402
|24½
|19
|5-5
|W-1
|29-39
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|28½
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|27-39
|23-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|92
|42
|.687
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|47-18
|45-24
|San Diego
|74
|62
|.544
|19
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|35-29
|39-33
|San Francisco
|65
|68
|.489
|26½
|7½
|4-6
|W-4
|37-32
|28-36
|Arizona
|65
|69
|.485
|27
|8
|8-2
|W-2
|37-34
|28-35
|Colorado
|57
|79
|.419
|36
|17
|3-7
|L-2
|36-33
|21-46
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.