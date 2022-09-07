On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
81
54
.600
_
_
4-6
W-2
46-20
35-34

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 85 51 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-6 47-25 38-26
New York 85 51 .625 _ +10½ 5-5 L-3 46-23 39-28
Philadelphia 74 61 .548 10½ _ 4-6 W-1 40-30 34-31
Miami 55 79 .410 29 18½ 1-9 L-8 26-38 29-41
Washington 48 88 .353 37 26½ 6-4 L-1 22-47 26-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 80 56 .588 _ _ 8-2 W-1 46-23 34-33
Milwaukee 71 64 .526 3 5-5 L-1 35-26 36-38
Chicago 57 78 .422 22½ 17 3-7 W-1 29-38 28-40
Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½ 20 5-5 L-1 29-39 24-41
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 29 23½ 3-7 W-1 27-39 23-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 93 42 .689 _ _ 6-4 W-1 48-18 45-24
San Diego 75 62 .547 19 _ 6-4 W-1 36-29 39-33
San Francisco 65 69 .485 27½ 4-6 L-1 37-32 28-37
Arizona 65 70 .481 28 9 7-3 L-1 37-34 28-36
Colorado 58 79 .423 36 17 4-6 W-1 37-33 21-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories