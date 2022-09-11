All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|56
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|50-22
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|78
|60
|.565
|5½
|+½
|7-3
|L-2
|47-24
|31-36
|Toronto
|78
|61
|.561
|6
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|38-29
|40-32
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|.521
|11½
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|41-30
|32-37
|Boston
|69
|72
|.489
|16
|10
|6-4
|W-2
|35-34
|34-38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|33-30
|40-35
|Chicago
|72
|69
|.511
|2½
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|34-36
|38-33
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|.496
|4½
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|40-32
|29-38
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|.404
|17½
|22
|4-6
|W-1
|34-41
|23-43
|Detroit
|54
|86
|.386
|20
|24½
|4-6
|L-1
|30-40
|24-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|47-22
|43-28
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|11
|+½
|7-3
|W-2
|38-31
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|61
|79
|.436
|29
|17½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-40
|30-39
|Texas
|60
|79
|.432
|29½
|18
|2-8
|W-1
|29-40
|31-39
|Oakland
|51
|90
|.362
|39½
|28
|2-8
|W-1
|23-48
|28-42
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|89
|52
|.631
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|46-23
|43-29
|Atlanta
|87
|53
|.621
|1½
|+10½
|8-2
|L-2
|47-25
|40-28
|Philadelphia
|78
|62
|.557
|10½
|+1½
|6-4
|W-3
|44-31
|34-31
|Miami
|57
|82
|.410
|31
|19
|2-8
|L-2
|27-40
|30-42
|Washington
|49
|92
|.348
|40
|28
|4-6
|L-3
|22-47
|27-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|83
|58
|.589
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|47-24
|36-34
|Milwaukee
|75
|66
|.532
|8
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|39-27
|36-39
|Chicago
|58
|83
|.411
|25
|19
|3-7
|L-2
|30-43
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|56
|82
|.406
|25½
|19½
|5-5
|L-2
|29-39
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|51
|88
|.367
|31
|25
|2-8
|L-2
|28-43
|23-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|43
|.691
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|49-18
|47-25
|San Diego
|77
|64
|.546
|20
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|38-31
|39-33
|San Francisco
|67
|73
|.479
|29½
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|37-32
|30-41
|Arizona
|66
|73
|.475
|30
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|37-34
|29-39
|Colorado
|61
|80
|.433
|36
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|40-34
|21-46
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2
Boston 17, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4
Toronto 11, Texas 7
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday’s Games
Boston 1, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 4, Toronto 1
Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Monday’s Games
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5
Colorado 4, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6
Arizona 12, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 10-4) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
