Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
85
56
.603
_
_
6-4
W-2
50-22
35-34

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 56 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-2 50-22 35-34
Tampa Bay 78 60 .565 7-3 L-2 47-24 31-36
Toronto 78 61 .561 6 _ 8-2 L-1 38-29 40-32
Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ 4-6 L-2 41-30 32-37
Boston 69 72 .489 16 10 6-4 W-2 35-34 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 73 65 .529 _ _ 5-5 W-3 33-30 40-35
Chicago 72 69 .511 7 7-3 L-1 34-36 38-33
Minnesota 69 70 .496 9 2-8 L-3 40-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 84 .404 17½ 22 4-6 W-1 34-41 23-43
Detroit 54 86 .386 20 24½ 4-6 L-1 30-40 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 90 50 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-22 43-28
Seattle 79 61 .564 11 7-3 W-2 38-31 41-30
Los Angeles 61 79 .436 29 17½ 5-5 L-1 31-40 30-39
Texas 60 79 .432 29½ 18 2-8 W-1 29-40 31-39
Oakland 51 90 .362 39½ 28 2-8 W-1 23-48 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 52 .631 _ _ 6-4 W-2 46-23 43-29
Atlanta 87 53 .621 +10½ 8-2 L-2 47-25 40-28
Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10½ +1½ 6-4 W-3 44-31 34-31
Miami 57 82 .410 31 19 2-8 L-2 27-40 30-42
Washington 49 92 .348 40 28 4-6 L-3 22-47 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-24 36-34
Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 2 6-4 W-2 39-27 36-39
Chicago 58 83 .411 25 19 3-7 L-2 30-43 28-40
Cincinnati 56 82 .406 25½ 19½ 5-5 L-2 29-39 27-43
Pittsburgh 51 88 .367 31 25 2-8 L-2 28-43 23-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 96 43 .691 _ _ 6-4 W-2 49-18 47-25
San Diego 77 64 .546 20 _ 5-5 L-2 38-31 39-33
San Francisco 67 73 .479 29½ 5-5 W-2 37-32 30-41
Arizona 66 73 .475 30 10 5-5 W-1 37-34 29-39
Colorado 61 80 .433 36 16 5-5 L-1 40-34 21-46

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday’s Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-4) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|18 16th ACM Conference on Recommender...
9|18 Midsize Enterprise Summit Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories