Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
85
56
.603
_
_
6-4
W-2
50-22
35-34

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 56 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-2 50-22 35-34
Tampa Bay 78 60 .565 7-3 L-2 47-24 31-36
Toronto 78 61 .561 6 _ 8-2 L-1 38-29 40-32
Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ 4-6 L-2 41-30 32-37
Boston 69 72 .489 16 10 6-4 W-2 35-34 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 73 65 .529 _ _ 5-5 W-3 33-30 40-35
Chicago 72 69 .511 7 7-3 L-1 34-36 38-33
Minnesota 69 70 .496 9 2-8 L-3 40-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 84 .404 17½ 22 4-6 W-1 34-41 23-43
Detroit 54 86 .386 20 24½ 4-6 L-1 30-40 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 90 50 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-22 43-28
Seattle 79 61 .564 11 7-3 W-2 38-31 41-30
Los Angeles 61 79 .436 29 17½ 5-5 L-1 31-40 30-39
Texas 60 79 .432 29½ 18 2-8 W-1 29-40 31-39
Oakland 51 90 .362 39½ 28 2-8 W-1 23-48 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 52 .631 _ _ 6-4 W-2 46-23 43-29
Atlanta 87 53 .621 +10½ 8-2 L-2 47-25 40-28
Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10½ +1½ 6-4 W-3 44-31 34-31
Miami 57 82 .410 31 19 2-8 L-2 27-40 30-42
Washington 49 92 .348 40 28 4-6 L-3 22-47 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-24 36-34
Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 2 6-4 W-2 39-27 36-39
Chicago 58 82 .414 24½ 18½ 3-7 L-2 30-42 28-40
Cincinnati 56 82 .406 25½ 19½ 5-5 L-2 29-39 27-43
Pittsburgh 51 88 .367 31 25 2-8 L-2 28-43 23-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 96 43 .691 _ _ 6-4 W-2 49-18 47-25
San Diego 77 64 .546 20 _ 5-5 L-2 38-31 39-33
San Francisco 67 73 .479 29½ 5-5 W-2 37-32 30-41
Arizona 66 73 .475 30 10 5-5 W-1 37-34 29-39
Colorado 61 80 .433 36 16 5-5 L-1 40-34 21-46

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories