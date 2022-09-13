All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|56
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|50-22
|35-34
|Toronto
|79
|61
|.564
|5½
|+½
|8-2
|W-1
|39-29
|40-32
|Tampa Bay
|78
|61
|.561
|6
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|47-24
|31-37
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|.521
|11½
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|41-30
|32-37
|Boston
|69
|72
|.489
|16
|10
|6-4
|W-2
|35-34
|34-38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|74
|65
|.532
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|34-30
|40-35
|Chicago
|72
|69
|.511
|3
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|34-36
|38-33
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|.496
|5
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|40-32
|29-38
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|.404
|18
|22
|4-6
|W-1
|34-41
|23-43
|Detroit
|54
|87
|.383
|21
|25
|4-6
|L-2
|30-41
|24-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|47-22
|44-28
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|11½
|+½
|7-3
|W-2
|38-31
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|61
|80
|.433
|30
|18
|4-6
|L-2
|31-40
|30-40
|Texas
|61
|80
|.433
|30
|18
|3-7
|L-1
|29-40
|32-40
|Oakland
|51
|90
|.362
|40
|28
|2-8
|W-1
|23-48
|28-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|89
|53
|.627
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|46-24
|43-29
|Atlanta
|87
|54
|.617
|1½
|+10
|7-3
|L-3
|47-25
|40-29
|Philadelphia
|78
|62
|.557
|10
|+1½
|6-4
|W-3
|44-31
|34-31
|Miami
|58
|83
|.411
|30½
|19
|3-7
|W-1
|28-41
|30-42
|Washington
|49
|92
|.348
|39½
|28
|4-6
|L-3
|22-47
|27-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|83
|58
|.589
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|47-24
|36-34
|Milwaukee
|75
|66
|.532
|8
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|39-27
|36-39
|Chicago
|59
|82
|.418
|24
|18
|3-7
|W-1
|30-42
|29-40
|Cincinnati
|56
|84
|.400
|26½
|20½
|4-6
|L-4
|29-41
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|53
|88
|.376
|30
|24
|4-6
|W-2
|28-43
|25-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|43
|.693
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|49-18
|48-25
|San Diego
|77
|64
|.546
|20½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|38-31
|39-33
|San Francisco
|68
|73
|.482
|29½
|9
|5-5
|W-3
|38-32
|30-41
|Arizona
|66
|74
|.471
|31
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-35
|29-39
|Colorado
|61
|80
|.433
|36½
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|40-34
|21-46
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Houston 7, Detroit 0
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0
San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
