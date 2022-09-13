On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
85
56
.603
_
_
6-4
W-2
50-22
35-34

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 56 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-2 50-22 35-34
Toronto 79 61 .564 8-2 W-1 39-29 40-32
Tampa Bay 78 61 .561 6 _ 6-4 L-3 47-24 31-37
Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ 4-6 L-2 41-30 32-37
Boston 69 72 .489 16 10 6-4 W-2 35-34 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 74 65 .532 _ _ 6-4 W-4 34-30 40-35
Chicago 72 69 .511 3 7 7-3 L-1 34-36 38-33
Minnesota 69 70 .496 5 9 2-8 L-3 40-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 84 .404 18 22 4-6 W-1 34-41 23-43
Detroit 54 87 .383 21 25 4-6 L-2 30-41 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 91 50 .645 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-22 44-28
Seattle 79 61 .564 11½ 7-3 W-2 38-31 41-30
Los Angeles 61 80 .433 30 18 4-6 L-2 31-40 30-40
Texas 61 80 .433 30 18 3-7 L-1 29-40 32-40
Oakland 51 90 .362 40 28 2-8 W-1 23-48 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 53 .627 _ _ 5-5 L-1 46-24 43-29
Atlanta 87 54 .617 +10 7-3 L-3 47-25 40-29
Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10 +1½ 6-4 W-3 44-31 34-31
Miami 58 83 .411 30½ 19 3-7 W-1 28-41 30-42
Washington 49 92 .348 39½ 28 4-6 L-3 22-47 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-24 36-34
Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 2 6-4 W-2 39-27 36-39
Chicago 59 82 .418 24 18 3-7 W-1 30-42 29-40
Cincinnati 56 84 .400 26½ 20½ 4-6 L-4 29-41 27-43
Pittsburgh 53 88 .376 30 24 4-6 W-2 28-43 25-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 97 43 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-3 49-18 48-25
San Diego 77 64 .546 20½ _ 5-5 L-2 38-31 39-33
San Francisco 68 73 .482 29½ 9 5-5 W-3 38-32 30-41
Arizona 66 74 .471 31 10½ 4-6 L-1 37-35 29-39
Colorado 61 80 .433 36½ 16 5-5 L-1 40-34 21-46

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Detroit 0

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories