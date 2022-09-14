On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 86 56 .606 _ _ 7-3 W-3 50-22 36-34
Toronto 80 62 .563 6 7-3 W-1 40-30 40-32
Tampa Bay 79 62 .560 _ 5-5 L-1 47-24 32-38
Baltimore 74 67 .525 11½ 5 4-6 W-1 41-30 33-37
Boston 69 73 .486 17 10½ 5-5 L-1 35-35 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 75 65 .536 _ _ 7-3 W-5 35-30 40-35
Chicago 73 69 .514 3 7-3 W-1 35-36 38-33
Minnesota 70 70 .500 5 3-7 W-1 41-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 85 .401 19 22½ 4-6 L-1 34-41 23-44
Detroit 54 88 .380 22 25½ 3-7 L-3 30-42 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 92 50 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-3 47-22 45-28
Seattle 79 62 .560 12½ _ 6-4 L-1 38-32 41-30
Texas 62 80 .437 30 17½ 4-6 W-1 30-40 32-40
Los Angeles 61 81 .430 31 18½ 4-6 L-3 31-40 30-41
Oakland 51 91 .359 41 28½ 2-8 L-1 23-48 28-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 54 .622 _ _ 4-6 L-2 46-25 43-29
Atlanta 88 54 .620 ½ +10 7-3 W-1 47-25 41-29
Philadelphia 79 62 .560 9 +1½ 6-4 W-4 44-31 35-31
Miami 58 84 .408 30½ 20 3-7 L-1 28-42 30-42
Washington 49 93 .345 39½ 29 4-6 L-4 22-48 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 59 .585 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-25 36-34
Milwaukee 76 66 .535 7 2 6-4 W-3 39-27 37-39
Chicago 60 82 .423 23 18 4-6 W-2 30-42 30-40
Cincinnati 56 85 .397 26½ 21½ 4-6 L-5 29-42 27-43
Pittsburgh 54 88 .380 29 24 5-5 W-3 28-43 26-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 43 .695 _ _ 8-2 W-4 49-18 49-25
San Diego 78 64 .549 20½ _ 5-5 W-1 38-31 40-33
San Francisco 68 74 .479 30½ 10 4-6 L-1 38-33 30-41
Arizona 66 75 .468 32 11½ 3-7 L-2 37-36 29-39
Colorado 61 81 .430 37½ 17 5-5 L-2 40-34 21-47

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories