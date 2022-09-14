All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|86
|56
|.606
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|50-22
|36-34
|Toronto
|80
|62
|.563
|6
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|40-30
|40-32
|Tampa Bay
|79
|62
|.560
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|47-24
|32-38
|Baltimore
|74
|67
|.525
|11½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|41-30
|33-37
|Boston
|69
|73
|.486
|17
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-35
|34-38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|75
|65
|.536
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|35-30
|40-35
|Chicago
|73
|69
|.514
|3
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|35-36
|38-33
|Minnesota
|70
|70
|.500
|5
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|41-32
|29-38
|Kansas City
|57
|85
|.401
|19
|22½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-41
|23-44
|Detroit
|54
|88
|.380
|22
|25½
|3-7
|L-3
|30-42
|24-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|47-22
|45-28
|Seattle
|79
|62
|.560
|12½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|38-32
|41-30
|Texas
|62
|80
|.437
|30
|17½
|4-6
|W-1
|30-40
|32-40
|Los Angeles
|61
|81
|.430
|31
|18½
|4-6
|L-3
|31-40
|30-41
|Oakland
|51
|91
|.359
|41
|28½
|2-8
|L-1
|23-48
|28-43
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|46-25
|43-29
|Atlanta
|88
|54
|.620
|½
|+10
|7-3
|W-1
|47-25
|41-29
|Philadelphia
|79
|62
|.560
|9
|+1½
|6-4
|W-4
|44-31
|35-31
|Miami
|58
|84
|.408
|30½
|20
|3-7
|L-1
|28-42
|30-42
|Washington
|49
|93
|.345
|39½
|29
|4-6
|L-4
|22-48
|27-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|83
|59
|.585
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|47-25
|36-34
|Milwaukee
|76
|66
|.535
|7
|2
|6-4
|W-3
|39-27
|37-39
|Chicago
|60
|82
|.423
|23
|18
|4-6
|W-2
|30-42
|30-40
|Cincinnati
|56
|85
|.397
|26½
|21½
|4-6
|L-5
|29-42
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|54
|88
|.380
|29
|24
|5-5
|W-3
|28-43
|26-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|43
|.695
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|49-18
|49-25
|San Diego
|78
|64
|.549
|20½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|38-31
|40-33
|San Francisco
|68
|74
|.479
|30½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|38-33
|30-41
|Arizona
|66
|75
|.468
|32
|11½
|3-7
|L-2
|37-36
|29-39
|Colorado
|61
|81
|.430
|37½
|17
|5-5
|L-2
|40-34
|21-47
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 4, Washington 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
Texas 8, Oakland 7
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Baltimore 4, Washington 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
