Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 56 .608 _ _ 8-2 W-4 50-22 37-34
Toronto 81 62 .566 6 +1½ 7-3 W-2 41-30 40-32
Tampa Bay 79 63 .556 _ 5-5 L-2 47-24 32-39
Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½ 4 4-6 W-2 41-30 34-37
Boston 69 74 .483 18 10½ 4-6 L-2 35-36 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 76 65 .539 _ _ 8-2 W-6 36-30 40-35
Chicago 73 70 .510 4 6-4 L-1 35-37 38-33
Minnesota 71 70 .504 5 4-6 W-2 42-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 86 .399 20 22½ 4-6 L-2 34-41 23-45
Detroit 54 89 .378 23 25½ 3-7 L-4 30-43 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 93 50 .650 _ _ 8-2 W-4 47-22 46-28
Seattle 80 62 .563 12½ +1 6-4 W-1 39-32 41-30
Texas 62 81 .434 31 17½ 4-6 L-1 30-41 32-40
Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32 18½ 3-7 L-4 31-40 30-42
Oakland 52 91 .364 41 27½ 3-7 W-1 23-48 29-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 55 .618 _ _ 4-6 L-3 46-26 43-29
Atlanta 88 55 .615 ½ +10 6-4 L-1 47-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 62 .563 8 +2½ 7-3 W-5 44-31 36-31
Miami 58 85 .406 30½ 20 3-7 L-2 28-43 30-42
Washington 49 94 .343 39½ 29 3-7 L-5 22-49 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 84 59 .587 _ _ 6-4 W-1 48-25 36-34
Milwaukee 76 67 .531 8 2 6-4 L-1 39-27 37-40
Chicago 61 82 .427 23 17 5-5 W-3 30-42 31-40
Cincinnati 56 86 .394 27½ 21½ 3-7 L-6 29-43 27-43
Pittsburgh 55 88 .385 29 23 6-4 W-4 28-43 27-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-18 49-26
San Diego 78 65 .545 20½ _ 4-6 L-1 38-31 40-34
San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½ 9 4-6 W-1 39-33 30-41
Arizona 67 75 .472 31 10½ 4-6 W-1 38-36 29-39
Colorado 62 81 .434 36½ 16 6-4 W-1 40-34 22-47

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Oakland 8, Texas 7

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 13-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

