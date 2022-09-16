On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
87
56
.608
_
_
8-2
W-4
50-22
37-34

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 56 .608 _ _ 8-2 W-4 50-22 37-34
Toronto 81 63 .563 6-4 L-1 41-31 40-32
Tampa Bay 80 63 .559 7 _ 5-5 W-1 47-24 33-39
Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½ 4-6 W-2 41-30 34-37
Boston 69 74 .483 18 11 4-6 L-2 35-36 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 76 66 .535 _ _ 8-2 L-1 36-31 40-35
Chicago 74 70 .514 3 7-3 W-1 35-37 39-33
Minnesota 72 70 .507 4 4-6 W-3 43-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 87 .396 20 23½ 3-7 L-3 34-41 23-46
Detroit 54 89 .378 22½ 26 3-7 L-4 30-43 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 94 50 .653 _ _ 8-2 W-5 48-22 46-28
Seattle 80 62 .563 13 6-4 W-1 39-32 41-30
Texas 62 81 .434 31½ 18 4-6 L-1 30-41 32-40
Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32½ 19 3-7 L-4 31-40 30-42
Oakland 52 92 .361 42 28½ 3-7 L-1 23-48 29-44

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 90 55 .621 _ _ 5-5 W-1 47-26 43-29
Atlanta 88 55 .615 1 +10½ 6-4 L-1 47-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 63 .559 9 +2½ 7-3 L-1 44-31 36-32
Miami 59 85 .410 30½ 19 4-6 W-1 29-43 30-42
Washington 49 94 .343 40 28½ 3-7 L-5 22-49 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 84 60 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-26 36-34
Milwaukee 76 67 .531 6-4 L-1 39-27 37-40
Chicago 62 82 .431 22 16 6-4 W-4 31-42 31-40
Cincinnati 57 86 .399 26½ 20½ 4-6 W-1 29-43 28-43
Pittsburgh 55 89 .382 29 23 5-5 L-1 28-43 27-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-18 49-26
San Diego 78 66 .542 21 _ 4-6 L-2 38-31 40-35
San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½ 4-6 W-1 39-33 30-41
Arizona 68 75 .476 30½ 4-6 W-2 39-36 29-39
Colorado 62 82 .431 37 16 5-5 L-1 40-34 22-48

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

