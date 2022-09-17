On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
87
57
.604
_
_
7-3
L-1
50-22
37-35

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 57 .604 _ _ 7-3 L-1 50-22 37-35
Toronto 82 63 .566 +1½ 7-3 W-1 42-31 40-32
Tampa Bay 80 64 .556 7 _ 4-6 L-1 47-25 33-39
Baltimore 75 68 .524 11½ 4-6 L-1 41-30 34-38
Boston 70 74 .486 17 10 4-6 W-1 36-36 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 78 66 .542 _ _ 8-2 W-2 38-31 40-35
Chicago 74 71 .510 6-4 L-1 35-37 39-34
Minnesota 72 72 .500 6 8 4-6 L-2 43-32 29-40
Kansas City 57 88 .393 21½ 23½ 2-8 L-4 34-41 23-47
Detroit 55 89 .382 23 25 4-6 W-1 31-43 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 95 50 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-6 49-22 46-28
Seattle 80 63 .559 14 5-5 L-1 39-32 41-31
Texas 63 81 .438 31½ 17 5-5 W-1 30-41 33-40
Los Angeles 62 82 .431 32½ 18 4-6 W-1 32-40 30-42
Oakland 52 93 .359 43 28½ 2-8 L-2 23-48 29-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 91 55 .623 _ _ 6-4 W-2 48-26 43-29
Atlanta 89 55 .618 1 +10½ 6-4 W-1 48-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 64 .556 10 +1½ 7-3 L-2 44-31 36-33
Miami 59 86 .407 31½ 20 4-6 L-1 29-43 30-43
Washington 50 94 .347 40 28½ 3-7 W-1 23-49 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 85 60 .586 _ _ 6-4 W-1 49-26 36-34
Milwaukee 77 67 .535 6-4 W-1 40-27 37-40
Chicago 62 82 .431 22½ 16½ 6-4 W-4 31-42 31-40
Cincinnati 57 87 .396 27½ 21½ 3-7 L-1 29-43 28-44
Pittsburgh 55 90 .379 30 24 5-5 L-2 28-43 27-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 44 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-1 49-18 50-26
San Diego 79 66 .545 21 _ 5-5 W-1 38-31 41-35
San Francisco 69 75 .479 30½ 4-6 L-1 39-34 30-41
Arizona 68 76 .472 31½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 39-37 29-39
Colorado 62 82 .431 37½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 40-34 22-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 12-8) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News