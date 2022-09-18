On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
87
58
.600
_
_
6-4
L-2
50-22
37-36

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 58 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-2 50-22 37-36
Toronto 83 63 .568 +2 7-3 W-2 43-31 40-32
Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 +1 4-6 W-2 49-25 33-39
Baltimore 75 69 .521 11½ 5 4-6 L-2 41-30 34-39
Boston 70 75 .483 17 10½ 3-7 L-1 36-37 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 79 66 .545 _ _ 9-1 W-3 39-31 40-35
Chicago 76 71 .517 4 7-3 W-2 35-37 41-34
Minnesota 72 73 .497 7 4-6 L-3 43-32 29-41
Kansas City 58 88 .397 21½ 23 3-7 W-1 34-41 24-47
Detroit 55 91 .377 24½ 26 4-6 L-2 31-45 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 95 51 .651 _ _ 8-2 L-1 49-23 46-28
Seattle 80 64 .556 14 _ 4-6 L-2 39-32 41-32
Los Angeles 63 82 .434 31½ 17½ 4-6 W-2 33-40 30-42
Texas 63 83 .432 32 18 4-6 L-2 30-41 33-42
Oakland 53 93 .363 42 28 3-7 W-1 23-48 30-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 92 55 .626 _ _ 6-4 W-3 49-26 43-29
Atlanta 90 55 .621 1 +10½ 6-4 W-2 49-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 65 .552 11 6-4 L-3 44-31 36-34
Miami 60 87 .408 32 20½ 3-7 W-1 29-43 31-44
Washington 51 95 .349 40½ 29 3-7 L-1 24-50 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 60 .592 _ _ 6-4 W-3 51-26 36-34
Milwaukee 78 67 .538 8 7-3 W-2 41-27 37-40
Chicago 62 83 .428 24 17½ 5-5 L-1 31-43 31-40
Cincinnati 57 89 .390 29½ 23 1-9 L-3 29-43 28-46
Pittsburgh 55 91 .377 31½ 25 5-5 L-3 28-43 27-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 100 44 .694 _ _ 8-2 W-2 49-18 51-26
San Diego 80 66 .548 21 _ 6-4 W-2 38-31 42-35
San Francisco 69 76 .476 31½ 10½ 4-6 L-2 39-35 30-41
Arizona 68 77 .469 32½ 11½ 3-7 L-2 39-38 29-39
Colorado 63 82 .434 37½ 16½ 6-4 W-1 40-34 23-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Oakland 8, Houston 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0, 11 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News