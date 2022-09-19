On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
88
58
.603
_
_
6-4
W-1
50-22
38-36

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 88 58 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-1 50-22 38-36
Toronto 83 64 .565 +2 6-4 L-1 43-32 40-32
Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 6 +1½ 4-6 W-2 49-25 33-39
Baltimore 76 69 .524 11½ 4 5-5 W-1 41-30 35-39
Boston 71 75 .486 17 4-6 W-1 37-37 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 79 67 .541 _ _ 8-2 L-1 39-32 40-35
Chicago 76 71 .517 5 7-3 W-2 35-37 41-34
Minnesota 73 73 .500 6 4-6 W-1 43-32 30-41
Kansas City 58 89 .395 21½ 23 3-7 L-1 34-41 24-48
Detroit 55 91 .377 24 25½ 4-6 L-2 31-45 24-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 96 51 .653 _ _ 8-2 W-1 50-23 46-28
Seattle 80 65 .552 15 _ 4-6 L-3 39-32 41-33
Los Angeles 64 82 .438 31½ 16½ 4-6 W-3 34-40 30-42
Texas 63 83 .432 32½ 17½ 4-6 L-2 30-41 33-42
Oakland 53 94 .361 43 28 3-7 L-1 23-48 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 93 55 .628 _ _ 6-4 W-4 50-26 43-29
Atlanta 91 55 .623 1 +11 6-4 W-3 50-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12 _ 5-5 L-4 44-31 36-35
Miami 60 87 .408 32½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 29-43 31-44
Washington 51 95 .349 41 29 3-7 L-1 24-50 27-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ _ 6-4 L-1 51-27 36-34
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 8 2 7-3 L-1 41-28 37-40
Chicago 62 84 .425 24 18 5-5 L-2 31-44 31-40
Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ 22½ 2-8 W-1 29-43 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½ 25½ 4-6 L-4 28-43 27-49

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 101 44 .697 _ _ 8-2 W-3 49-18 52-26
San Diego 81 66 .551 21 6-4 W-3 38-31 43-35
San Francisco 69 77 .473 32½ 11 4-6 L-3 39-36 30-41
Arizona 68 78 .466 33½ 12 3-7 L-3 39-39 29-39
Colorado 64 82 .438 37½ 16 7-3 W-2 40-34 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories