Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
88
58
.603
_
_
6-4
W-1
50-22
38-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 80 67 .544 _ _ 8-2 W-1 40-32 40-35
Chicago 76 71 .517 4 7-3 W-2 35-37 41-34
Minnesota 73 74 .497 7 4-6 L-1 43-32 30-42
Kansas City 58 89 .395 22 23½ 3-7 L-1 34-41 24-48
Detroit 56 91 .381 24 25½ 4-6 W-1 31-45 25-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 97 51 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-2 50-23 47-28
Seattle 81 65 .555 15 _ 4-6 W-1 39-32 42-33
Los Angeles 64 83 .435 32½ 17½ 4-6 L-1 34-41 30-42
Texas 63 83 .432 33 18 4-6 L-2 30-41 33-42
Oakland 53 94 .361 43½ 28½ 3-7 L-1 23-48 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 94 55 .631 _ _ 7-3 W-5 50-26 44-29
Atlanta 92 55 .626 1 +11½ 6-4 W-4 51-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12½ _ 5-5 L-4 44-31 36-35
Miami 61 88 .409 33 20½ 4-6 L-1 30-44 31-44
Washington 51 96 .347 42 29½ 3-7 L-2 24-50 27-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ _ 6-4 L-1 51-27 36-34
Milwaukee 78 69 .531 6-4 L-2 41-29 37-40
Chicago 63 85 .426 24 18 5-5 W-1 31-44 32-41
Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ 22½ 2-8 W-1 29-43 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½ 25½ 4-6 L-4 28-43 27-49

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 103 44 .701 _ _ 9-1 W-5 51-18 52-26
San Diego 81 66 .551 22 6-4 W-3 38-31 43-35
San Francisco 70 77 .476 33 10½ 5-5 W-1 39-36 31-41
Arizona 68 80 .459 35½ 13 3-7 L-5 39-39 29-41
Colorado 64 83 .435 39 16½ 6-4 L-1 40-35 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories