On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

z-New York
91
58
.611
_
_
8-2
W-4
53-22
38-36

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 91 58 .611 _ _ 8-2 W-4 53-22 38-36
Toronto 84 66 .560 +1½ 5-5 L-2 43-32 41-34
Tampa Bay 83 67 .553 4-6 W-1 50-28 33-39
Baltimore 78 71 .523 13 4 5-5 W-2 43-32 35-39
Boston 72 77 .483 19 10 5-5 L-2 37-37 35-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 83 67 .553 _ _ 8-2 W-4 40-32 43-35
Chicago 76 74 .507 7 4-6 L-3 35-40 41-34
Minnesota 73 77 .487 10 3-7 L-4 43-32 30-45
Kansas City 61 89 .407 22 21½ 5-5 W-3 37-41 24-48
Detroit 57 92 .383 25½ 25 3-7 L-1 31-45 26-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 99 52 .656 _ _ 8-2 L-1 50-23 49-29
Seattle 82 67 .550 16 _ 4-6 W-1 39-32 43-35
Texas 65 84 .436 33 17 5-5 W-2 32-42 33-42
Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½ 17½ 4-6 L-2 34-41 31-44
Oakland 55 95 .367 43½ 27½ 5-5 L-1 25-49 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 95 56 .629 _ _ 6-4 L-1 50-26 45-30
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 +10½ 6-4 L-2 52-26 41-31
Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12 _ 5-5 W-2 46-32 36-35
Miami 61 89 .407 33½ 21½ 4-6 L-2 30-45 31-44
Washington 52 97 .349 42 30 3-7 W-1 24-50 28-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 88 63 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-1 51-27 37-36
Milwaukee 80 70 .533 6-4 W-2 42-30 38-40
Chicago 65 85 .433 22½ 17½ 7-3 W-3 31-44 34-41
Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½ 23½ 3-7 L-1 30-45 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½ 27½ 3-7 L-7 28-44 27-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 104 46 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-1 52-20 52-26
San Diego 83 67 .553 21 6-4 L-1 40-32 43-35
San Francisco 73 77 .487 31 6-4 W-4 39-36 34-41
Arizona 70 81 .464 34½ 13 4-6 L-1 39-39 31-42
Colorado 64 86 .427 40 18½ 3-7 L-4 40-38 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories