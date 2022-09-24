On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

z-New York
92
58
.613
_
_
8-2
W-5
54-22
38-36

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 92 58 .613 _ _ 8-2 W-5 54-22 38-36
Tampa Bay 84 67 .556 +1½ 5-5 W-2 51-28 33-39
Toronto 84 67 .556 +1½ 5-5 L-3 43-32 41-35
Baltimore 79 71 .527 13 3 6-4 W-3 44-32 35-39
Boston 72 78 .480 20 10 4-6 L-3 37-37 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 84 67 .556 _ _ 8-2 W-5 40-32 44-35
Chicago 76 75 .503 8 4-6 L-4 35-41 41-34
Minnesota 73 78 .483 11 2-8 L-5 43-33 30-45
Kansas City 62 89 .411 22 20½ 5-5 W-4 38-41 24-48
Detroit 58 92 .387 25½ 24 4-6 W-1 31-45 27-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 99 53 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-2 50-23 49-30
Seattle 82 68 .547 16 _ 3-7 L-1 39-32 43-36
Los Angeles 66 85 .437 32½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 34-41 32-44
Texas 65 85 .433 33 17 4-6 L-1 32-43 33-42
Oakland 55 96 .364 43½ 27½ 4-6 L-2 25-50 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 96 56 .632 _ _ 7-3 W-1 50-26 46-30
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 +10 6-4 L-3 52-26 41-32
Philadelphia 83 67 .553 12 5-5 W-3 47-32 36-35
Miami 62 89 .411 33½ 21 4-6 W-1 31-45 31-44
Washington 52 98 .347 43 30½ 3-7 L-1 24-50 28-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 89 63 .586 _ _ 6-4 W-2 51-27 38-36
Milwaukee 81 70 .536 2 6-4 W-3 42-30 39-40
Chicago 66 85 .437 22½ 17 7-3 W-4 31-44 35-41
Cincinnati 59 92 .391 29½ 24 3-7 L-2 30-46 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 96 .364 33½ 28 2-8 L-8 28-45 27-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 104 47 .689 _ _ 6-4 L-1 52-21 52-26
San Diego 83 68 .550 21 _ 6-4 L-2 40-32 43-36
San Francisco 74 77 .490 30 9 6-4 W-5 39-36 35-41
Arizona 70 82 .461 34½ 13½ 3-7 L-2 39-40 31-42
Colorado 65 86 .430 39 18 4-6 W-1 41-38 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories