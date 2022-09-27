All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|56-22
|39-37
|Toronto
|87
|68
|.561
|8½
|+2½
|5-5
|L-1
|44-33
|43-35
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10½
|+½
|4-6
|L-2
|51-30
|33-39
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|.523
|14½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|44-34
|36-39
|Boston
|72
|81
|.471
|22½
|11½
|3-7
|L-6
|37-38
|35-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|40-32
|46-35
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|7½
|3-7
|L-6
|35-43
|41-34
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|44-34
|30-45
|Kansas City
|63
|91
|.409
|23½
|21
|6-4
|L-1
|39-42
|24-49
|Detroit
|61
|92
|.399
|25
|22½
|7-3
|W-4
|32-45
|29-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|50-23
|51-30
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|39-32
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|16½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-41
|33-45
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|18
|3-7
|L-3
|32-45
|33-42
|Oakland
|56
|97
|.366
|44½
|27½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-51
|30-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|97
|57
|.630
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|50-26
|47-31
|z-Atlanta
|97
|58
|.626
|½
|+13
|7-3
|W-4
|52-26
|45-32
|Philadelphia
|83
|70
|.542
|13½
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|47-34
|36-36
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33½
|20
|5-5
|L-1
|32-46
|31-44
|Washington
|53
|101
|.344
|44
|30½
|3-7
|L-2
|24-52
|29-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|89
|65
|.578
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|51-27
|38-38
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|42-30
|40-41
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|21
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|32-44
|36-42
|Cincinnati
|60
|95
|.387
|29½
|24
|3-7
|L-2
|31-47
|29-48
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|31½
|26
|3-7
|W-2
|31-46
|27-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|47
|.693
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|54-21
|52-26
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|21
|+2
|7-3
|W-2
|40-32
|45-36
|San Francisco
|75
|78
|.490
|31
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|39-36
|36-42
|Arizona
|71
|83
|.461
|35½
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|40-41
|31-42
|Colorado
|65
|88
|.425
|41
|18
|3-7
|L-2
|41-40
|24-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
