Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

x-New York
95
59
.617
_
_
8-2
W-1
56-22
39-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _ _ 9-1 W-7 40-32 46-35
Chicago 76 77 .497 10 3-7 L-6 35-43 41-34
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12 2-8 L-1 44-34 30-45
Kansas City 63 91 .409 23½ 21 6-4 L-1 39-42 24-49
Detroit 61 92 .399 25 22½ 7-3 W-4 32-45 29-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-2 50-23 51-30
Seattle 83 69 .546 17 _ 3-7 L-1 39-32 44-37
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½ 16½ 6-4 W-1 34-41 33-45
Texas 65 87 .428 35 18 3-7 L-3 32-45 33-42
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½ 27½ 4-6 L-1 26-51 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 97 57 .630 _ _ 8-2 W-1 50-26 47-31
z-Atlanta 97 58 .626 ½ +13 7-3 W-4 52-26 45-32
Philadelphia 83 70 .542 13½ _ 3-7 L-3 47-34 36-36
Miami 63 90 .412 33½ 20 5-5 L-1 32-46 31-44
Washington 53 101 .344 44 30½ 3-7 L-2 24-52 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _ _ 5-5 L-2 51-27 38-38
Milwaukee 82 71 .536 1 6-4 L-1 42-30 40-41
Chicago 68 86 .442 21 15½ 6-4 W-2 32-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 95 .387 29½ 24 3-7 L-2 31-47 29-48
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 31½ 26 3-7 W-2 31-46 27-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-2 54-21 52-26
San Diego 85 68 .556 21 +2 7-3 W-2 40-32 45-36
San Francisco 75 78 .490 31 8 6-4 W-1 39-36 36-42
Arizona 71 83 .461 35½ 12½ 3-7 L-1 40-41 31-42
Colorado 65 88 .425 41 18 3-7 L-2 41-40 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Top Stories