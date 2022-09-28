Trending:
The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 96 59 .619 _ _ 9-1 W-2 56-22 40-37
Toronto 87 69 .558 +2½ 4-6 L-2 44-34 43-35
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11 +1 4-6 L-1 51-30 34-40
Baltimore 80 75 .516 16 4 4-6 L-2 44-34 36-41
Boston 74 81 .477 22 10 4-6 W-2 39-38 35-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _ _ 8-2 W-1 41-33 46-35
Chicago 76 78 .494 10½ 2-8 L-7 35-43 41-35
Minnesota 75 79 .487 11½ 3-7 W-1 45-34 30-45
Kansas City 63 92 .406 24 21 6-4 L-2 39-42 24-50
Detroit 62 92 .403 24½ 21½ 7-3 W-5 33-45 29-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 53 .658 _ _ 7-3 W-3 51-23 51-30
Seattle 83 70 .542 18 _ 3-7 L-2 39-33 44-37
Los Angeles 68 86 .442 33½ 15½ 6-4 W-2 35-41 33-45
Texas 66 87 .431 35 17 4-6 W-1 32-45 34-42
Oakland 56 98 .364 45½ 27½ 4-6 L-2 26-51 30-47

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 98 58 .628 _ _ 7-3 W-1 51-27 47-31
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1 +13 6-4 L-1 52-26 45-33
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14 _ 3-7 L-4 47-34 36-37
Miami 64 91 .413 33½ 19½ 5-5 L-1 32-46 32-45
Washington 54 101 .348 43½ 29½ 3-7 W-1 25-52 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 90 65 .581 _ _ 5-5 W-1 51-27 39-38
Milwaukee 82 72 .532 1 5-5 L-2 42-31 40-41
Chicago 69 86 .445 21 14½ 7-3 W-3 33-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30½ 24 3-7 L-3 31-47 29-49
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31½ 25 4-6 W-3 32-46 27-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 106 48 .688 _ _ 6-4 L-1 54-21 52-27
San Diego 86 68 .558 20 +3 8-2 W-3 41-32 45-36
San Francisco 76 78 .494 30 7 7-3 W-2 40-36 36-42
Arizona 71 84 .458 35½ 12½ 3-7 L-2 40-41 31-43
Colorado 65 89 .422 41 18 3-7 L-3 41-40 24-49

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

