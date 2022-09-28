All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|56-22
|40-37
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-2
|44-34
|43-35
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|11
|+1
|4-6
|L-1
|51-30
|34-40
|Baltimore
|80
|75
|.516
|16
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|44-34
|36-41
|Boston
|74
|81
|.477
|22
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|39-38
|35-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-33
|46-35
|Chicago
|76
|78
|.494
|10½
|7½
|2-8
|L-7
|35-43
|41-35
|Minnesota
|75
|79
|.487
|11½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|45-34
|30-45
|Kansas City
|63
|92
|.406
|24
|21
|6-4
|L-2
|39-42
|24-50
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|24½
|21½
|7-3
|W-5
|33-45
|29-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|102
|53
|.658
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|51-23
|51-30
|Seattle
|83
|70
|.542
|18
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|39-33
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|68
|86
|.442
|33½
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-41
|33-45
|Texas
|66
|87
|.431
|35
|17
|4-6
|W-1
|32-45
|34-42
|Oakland
|56
|98
|.364
|45½
|27½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-51
|30-47
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|51-27
|47-31
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|+13
|6-4
|L-1
|52-26
|45-33
|Philadelphia
|83
|71
|.539
|14
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|47-34
|36-37
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|33½
|19½
|5-5
|L-1
|32-46
|32-45
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-52
|29-49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-St. Louis
|90
|65
|.581
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|51-27
|39-38
|Milwaukee
|82
|72
|.532
|7½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|42-31
|40-41
|Chicago
|69
|86
|.445
|21
|14½
|7-3
|W-3
|33-44
|36-42
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30½
|24
|3-7
|L-3
|31-47
|29-49
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31½
|25
|4-6
|W-3
|32-46
|27-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|48
|.688
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|54-21
|52-27
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|20
|+3
|8-2
|W-3
|41-32
|45-36
|San Francisco
|76
|78
|.494
|30
|7
|7-3
|W-2
|40-36
|36-42
|Arizona
|71
|84
|.458
|35½
|12½
|3-7
|L-2
|40-41
|31-43
|Colorado
|65
|89
|.422
|41
|18
|3-7
|L-3
|41-40
|24-49
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Houston 10, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Houston 10, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright
