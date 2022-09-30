On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

x-New York
96
59
.619
_
_
9-1
W-2
56-22
40-37

x-New York 96 59 .619 _ _ 9-1 W-2 56-22 40-37
y-Toronto 87 69 .558 +2 4-6 L-2 44-34 43-35
Tampa Bay 85 71 .545 11½ _ 3-7 L-2 51-30 34-41
Baltimore 80 76 .513 16½ 5 4-6 L-3 44-34 36-42
Boston 75 81 .481 21½ 10 4-6 W-3 40-38 35-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 88 68 .564 _ _ 9-1 W-2 42-33 46-35
Chicago 77 79 .494 11 8 2-8 W-1 35-43 42-36
Minnesota 76 80 .487 12 9 3-7 L-1 46-35 30-45
Detroit 63 92 .406 24½ 21½ 8-2 W-6 34-45 29-47
Kansas City 63 93 .404 25 22 5-5 L-3 39-42 24-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-24 51-30
Seattle 85 70 .548 16½ 5-5 W-2 41-33 44-37
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 15 6-4 W-4 37-41 33-45
Texas 66 89 .426 35½ 18½ 3-7 L-2 32-45 34-44
Oakland 56 100 .359 46 29 3-7 L-4 26-51 30-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 98 58 .628 _ _ 7-3 W-1 51-27 47-31
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1 +13½ 6-4 L-1 52-26 45-33
Philadelphia 83 72 .535 14½ _ 3-7 L-5 47-34 36-38
Miami 65 91 .417 33 18½ 6-4 W-1 32-46 33-45
Washington 54 101 .348 43½ 29 3-7 W-1 25-52 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _ _ 4-6 L-1 51-27 39-39
Milwaukee 83 73 .532 7 ½ 5-5 L-1 43-32 40-41
Chicago 70 86 .449 20 13½ 8-2 W-4 34-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30 23½ 3-7 L-3 31-47 29-49
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31 24½ 4-6 W-3 32-46 27-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 108 48 .692 _ _ 6-4 W-2 54-21 54-27
San Diego 86 70 .551 22 +2½ 6-4 L-2 41-34 45-36
San Francisco 78 78 .500 30 9-1 W-4 42-36 36-42
Arizona 72 84 .462 36 11½ 4-6 W-1 40-41 32-43
Colorado 65 91 .417 43 18½ 1-9 L-5 41-40 24-51

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

