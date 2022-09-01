On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
79
52
.603
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _
Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6
Toronto 70 59 .543 8
Baltimore 68 61 .527 10
Boston 63 68 .481 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 60 .531 _
Minnesota 67 62 .519
Chicago 64 66 .492 5
Kansas City 53 78 .405 16½
Detroit 50 80 .385 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _
Seattle 72 58 .554 11½
Texas 58 71 .450 25
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27
Oakland 49 82 .374 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 48 .634 _
Atlanta 80 51 .611 3
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 10
Miami 55 75 .423 27½
Washington 44 86 .338 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _
Milwaukee 69 60 .535 6
Chicago 56 75 .427 20
Cincinnati 51 78 .395 24
Pittsburgh 49 81 .377 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 39 .698 _
San Diego 73 59 .553 18½
Arizona 61 68 .473 29
San Francisco 61 68 .473 29
Colorado 56 75 .427 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings

Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories