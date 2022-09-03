Baseball Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 10:02 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
79
53
.598
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 53 .598 _
Tampa Bay 73 57 .562 5
Toronto 71 59 .546 7
Baltimore 70 61 .534
Boston 65 68 .489 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 62 .523 _
Minnesota 67 63 .515 1
Chicago 66 66 .500 3
Kansas City 53 80 .398 16½
Detroit 51 81 .386 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 85 47 .644 _
Seattle 74 58 .561 11
Texas 58 73 .443 26½
Los Angeles 57 75 .432 28
Oakland 49 84 .368 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 48 .639 _
Atlanta 82 51 .617 3
Philadelphia 73 59 .553 11½
Miami 55 76 .420 29
Washington 45 87 .341 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 77 55 .583 _
Milwaukee 69 62 .527
Chicago 56 76 .424 21
Cincinnati 52 78 .400 24
Pittsburgh 49 82 .374 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 41 .687 _
San Diego 74 59 .556 17
Arizona 63 68 .481 27
San Francisco 62 68 .477 27½
Colorado 56 77 .421 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (López 8-8) at Atlanta (Fried 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-5) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-7), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories