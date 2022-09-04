Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|54
|.594
|_
|Tampa Bay
|74
|57
|.565
|4
|Toronto
|73
|59
|.553
|5½
|Baltimore
|71
|61
|.538
|7½
|Boston
|66
|68
|.493
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|63
|.519
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|64
|.511
|1
|Chicago
|67
|66
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|54
|80
|.403
|15½
|Detroit
|51
|82
|.383
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|48
|.639
|_
|Seattle
|75
|58
|.564
|10
|Texas
|58
|74
|.439
|26½
|Los Angeles
|58
|75
|.436
|27
|Oakland
|49
|85
|.366
|36½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|Atlanta
|83
|51
|.619
|2
|Philadelphia
|73
|60
|.549
|11½
|Miami
|55
|77
|.417
|29
|Washington
|46
|87
|.346
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|70
|62
|.530
|7½
|Chicago
|56
|77
|.421
|22
|Cincinnati
|52
|79
|.397
|25
|Pittsburgh
|49
|84
|.368
|29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|91
|41
|.689
|_
|San Diego
|74
|60
|.552
|18
|San Francisco
|63
|68
|.481
|27½
|Arizona
|63
|69
|.477
|28
|Colorado
|57
|77
|.425
|35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 12, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1, 12 innings
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Archer 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 10-9) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-12), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 10-5) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6, 10 innings
Colorado at Cincinnati, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 3:45 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-6), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
